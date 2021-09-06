Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

TX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Ternium stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 327,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,708. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $53,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth about $38,052,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 70.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 965,185 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth about $30,724,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 466.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 449,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

