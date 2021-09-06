Terra Price Tops $32.02 (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $32.02 or 0.00060873 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $12.82 billion and approximately $881.73 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,406,708 coins and its circulating supply is 400,480,938 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

