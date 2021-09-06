Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 57.9% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 41.9% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $733.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $685.71 and a 200-day moving average of $667.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,209 shares of company stock worth $60,635,912. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

