Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283,018 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $78,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 25,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $185.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.