Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,571 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

