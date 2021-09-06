Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $218.57 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,670 shares of company stock worth $5,349,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

