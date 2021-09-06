Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 12,838 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 41.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 556.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,230,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,803 shares of company stock worth $29,948,804. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $63.60 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

