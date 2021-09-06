Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,524,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,038,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

