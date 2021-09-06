The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $86,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $562.51. 275,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,512. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $555.00 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $762.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $992.01.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,048.81.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $22,623,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

