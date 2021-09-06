The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock Position Trimmed by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in The Buckle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Buckle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Buckle by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,593 shares of company stock worth $3,979,740. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

