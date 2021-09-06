The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day moving average is $180.80. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

