The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $423.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $311.94 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

