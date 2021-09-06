The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. The Joint posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JYNT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,991 shares of company stock worth $2,583,141. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.30. 110,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11. The Joint has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

