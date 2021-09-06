The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after buying an additional 244,110 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 21.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

