The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,956 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $97,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,174. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $50.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.