The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 497,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,781. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.