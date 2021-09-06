The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $901.34 million, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,153. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

