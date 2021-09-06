The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Cadence Bank NA’s Largest Position

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 6.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 43.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Shares of PG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,466,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.