The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,146 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

PGR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

