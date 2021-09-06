The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 2,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,447. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

