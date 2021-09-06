Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 61,710 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.57% of Evergy worth $78,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Evergy by 23.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 2,154.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 903,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.