Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $120.43 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.08% of Linde worth $120,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Linde by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

LIN traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $313.43. 1,150,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,721. The stock has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

