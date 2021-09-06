Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $42.94 Million Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,305,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,849 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $42,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,067,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,551,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 317,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.73. 1,508,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,388. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.
HollyFrontier Profile
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
