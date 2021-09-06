Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $42.94 Million Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,305,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,849 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $42,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,067,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,551,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 317,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.73. 1,508,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,388. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

