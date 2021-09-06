Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,199,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $67,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,594,000 after purchasing an additional 799,220 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,701,000 after acquiring an additional 477,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,270 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,975,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,224,000 after buying an additional 320,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

