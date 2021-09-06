Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 4,350 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Euronet Worldwide worth $50,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $134.40. 1,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.01. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.