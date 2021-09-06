THORChain Price Tops $11.30 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.30 or 0.00022035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $154.58 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00065672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00215526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.75 or 0.07648975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,512.77 or 1.00419221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.45 or 0.00961940 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,060,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

