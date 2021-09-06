Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is Brooktree Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the quarter. Thryv makes up about 5.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Thryv were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Shares of Thryv stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,914. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $28,637,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. Corporate insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

