Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $338,349.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00068036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00147122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.49 or 0.00791154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

