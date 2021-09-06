Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 78.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $102.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005679 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008369 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

