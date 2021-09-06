Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 67.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TR opened at $31.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of -0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

