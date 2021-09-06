Tornado Cash Price Reaches $73.35 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $73.35 or 0.00139297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $80.67 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00064763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00150688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00200626 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,946.16 or 0.07494109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,570.70 or 0.99836312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.43 or 0.00937058 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

