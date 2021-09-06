Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post sales of $385.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.29. 74,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.36. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.