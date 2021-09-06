Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) is Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Toyota Motor makes up approximately 3.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after buying an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,854 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,449 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

TM traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $179.27. 10,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,689. The firm has a market cap of $250.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $185.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.