Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) is Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Toyota Motor makes up approximately 3.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after buying an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,854 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,449 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.