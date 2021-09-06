Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 170,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 480,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,784. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27.

