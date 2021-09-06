Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 111,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $52.89. 6,490,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

