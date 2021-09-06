Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $8.94 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.3% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $2,047,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 174.3% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $6,147,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,581. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

