Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) by 376.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,781 shares during the quarter. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 0.9% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000.

Shares of NAPR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

