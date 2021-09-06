Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

