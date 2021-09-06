Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $5,189,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,569 shares of company stock worth $37,866,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.