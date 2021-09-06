Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

