Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $951.25 Million

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to announce $951.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $938.40 million to $972.55 million. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $829.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $23.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.