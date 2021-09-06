Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triton International to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Triton International alerts:

TRTN stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.