TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 399,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 39.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $101,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $399.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.13.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

