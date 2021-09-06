Truist Boosts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $62.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price upped by Truist from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

GMS stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GMS by 13.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

