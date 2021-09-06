Truist Securiti Weighs in on WM Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WM Technology in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WM Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $15.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,716,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

