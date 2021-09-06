TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.0717 on Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $473,800.18 and $1,311.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lition (LIT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

