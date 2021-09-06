TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.33 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $16.35 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 109,996,818,782 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

