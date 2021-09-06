Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Sells $521,627.04 in Stock

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UI opened at $331.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 991.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,190,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

