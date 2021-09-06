UGAS Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, UGAS has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $806,169.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00064994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00142596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00771815 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

