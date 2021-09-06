Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after buying an additional 154,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $382.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

